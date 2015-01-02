Teaser trailer teases trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron
Fans will soon get another glimpse of the superhero sequel
Welcome to the modern media. Marvel have released a teaser trailer for the next trailer of Avengers: Age of Ultron. No, you read that correctly.
The advert for the upcoming advert was shown on the American sports channel ESPN, and revealed that the next full-length sneak peak will be shown during a college football game on Monday 12th January at 8.30pm EST. For those in the UK, that's Tuesday 13th January at 1.30am. Oh, and that's American football, not real football.
We've attached the 15 second promo below. You can watch it if you like, but that's literally all it tells you. New trailer. 12th January. To be honest, everyone enjoyed the first trailer so much, that's more than enough to get people excited.
Still, when does it end? We already have teasers for posters and motion posters and teasers of teasers and so. many. Lego remakes. With the endless trailers, why even bother releasing films at all?
http://www.youtube.com/v/nOSgoawQ7DE&hl=en&fs=1