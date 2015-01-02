Welcome to the modern media. Marvel have released a teaser trailer for the next trailer of Avengers: Age of Ultron. No, you read that correctly.

The advert for the upcoming advert was shown on the American sports channel ESPN, and revealed that the next full-length sneak peak will be shown during a college football game on Monday 12th January at 8.30pm EST. For those in the UK, that's Tuesday 13th January at 1.30am. Oh, and that's American football, not real football.