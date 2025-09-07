Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis, a former priest and FBI agent still reeling from a tragedy which left his wife dead, while trying to raise his children. Meanwhile, Pelphrey plays Robbie, a father of two, trying to raise his own children after his wife walked out on them, helped along by his niece Maeve.

Robbie is a garbage collector, but also commits violent robberies of gangs in order to provide for his family. When one of these goes drastically wrong, he gets in over his head.

The series features plenty of striking visuals and locations, but viewers may be wondering where exactly was it actually filmed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Task.

Where was Task filmed?

Mark Ruffalo as Tom in Task Sky

Like Ingelsby's show Mare of Easttown, Task is set and was filmed in Pennsylvania. Production took place during the spring and summer of 2024.

Areas used for filming include Delaware County, Wissahickson Valley Park, known for its dense woodland, Ridley Township, Chadds Ford, Aston, Upper Chichester, Marcus Hook, Coatesville and Chester County.

Meanwhile, specific locations used include the Delaware County Courthouse and Ralph's Italian Restaurant.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Speaking with Collider, Ingelsby explained why he continues to set projects in Philadelphia.

"Pennsylvania really is just, I think it's the blood in my veins," he said. "I think it's what I know. It's where I grew up. It's where I live now. It’s just having an understanding of the world and the people here that maybe I don't have of other places."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie star Tom Pelphrey revealed that he and his partner Kaley Cuoco moved their family to Pennsylvania for the entirety of the shoot, and that he spent a lot of time perfecting the difficult Delaware County accent.

"That f***ing accent was honestly keeping me up at night," he said, laughing.

Pelphrey continued: "There’s the DelCo ‘O,’ which no one else even a half an hour away makes the sound like that. And, I don’t have an explanation for this, but I realised the rule is you only use that sound once per sentence, even if there are multiple vowels in the sentence.”

Task will debut on Sky and NOW on Monday 8th September – sign up for Sky TV.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.