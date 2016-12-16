Talks for that Game of Thrones spin-off are heating up
HBO CEO Richard Plepler says plans are in the “embryonic” stages
Ever since it was announced that smash-hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones was coming to an end in 2018, there’s been speculation about whether TV spin-offs set in author George RR Martin’s fictional Westeros could be on the cards.
Current Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss ruled themselves out of continuing, Martin himself approved of the idea and fans crossed all their fingers and toes that it could happen – and now HBO CEO Richard Plepler has said that such plans are definitely in motion.
“It certainly has not escaped [HBO president of programming] Casey [Bloys] and myself that there might be some brand extension [for GoT] that would be exciting. It certainly has not escaped the producers,” Plepler told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Right now we’re focused on finishing the series with the kind of energy and excitement that everyone has come to expect. We’re going to do that while at the same time parallel processing very embryonic stages of other possibilities.”
Could these metaphorical embryos be an adaptation of Martin’s novellas about Ser Duncan the Tall, a prequel to the main series set during Robert’s Rebellion or something else entirely? Hopefully, we’ll hear some more soon.
More like this
Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic in summer 2017