“It certainly has not escaped [HBO president of programming] Casey [Bloys] and myself that there might be some brand extension [for GoT] that would be exciting. It certainly has not escaped the producers,” Plepler told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Right now we’re focused on finishing the series with the kind of energy and excitement that everyone has come to expect. We’re going to do that while at the same time parallel processing very embryonic stages of other possibilities.”

Could these metaphorical embryos be an adaptation of Martin’s novellas about Ser Duncan the Tall, a prequel to the main series set during Robert’s Rebellion or something else entirely? Hopefully, we’ll hear some more soon.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic in summer 2017