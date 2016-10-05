“In a perfect world, Game of Thrones would keep going, and we wouldn't have to deal with any of this!" HBO programming president Casey Bloys joked to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of new series Westworld. "There are so many properties and areas to go to.

"For us, it's about finding the right take with the right writer."

However, Bloys was keen to emphasise that there were no concrete plans as of yet, saying that a specific project was “not yet” underway.

“There are things that sound interesting,” he said, “but at this point, we have no writers assigned or anything like that.”

Still, not to worry – author George RR Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels the series is based on, has previously said there’s plenty of scope for future spin-offs.

"I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones," Martin said at the Emmys. "So there's a wealth of material there and I'm still writing more."

Looks like we’ll be taking our summer holidays in Westeros for a while to come.

Game of Thrones will return next summer