“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones, so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more,” he said, according to Deadline.

However, he added that working on a prequel isn't exactly top of his agenda right now, what with the small matter of an HBO show and another novel to finish: “At the moment we still have this show to finish and I still have two books to finish so that’s all speculation.”

Oh yes, speculation. Just like the mysteriously appearing Winds of Winter release date. All speculation...