George RR Martin teases the Game of Thrones prequel we've all been waiting for
The Game of Thrones author has "thousands of pages" waiting to be revealed to the world – what are you waiting for HBO?
There may only be a maximum of 15 episodes left to run in Game Of Thrones, but fear not: there's a whole library of material waiting in the wings once seasons seven and eight are over.
Speaking at last night's Emmy Awards, where Thrones became the most successful scripted TV show of all time, author George RR Martin confirmed he had "thousands of pages of fake history" to draw upon for a potential prequel.
“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones, so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more,” he said, according to Deadline.
However, he added that working on a prequel isn't exactly top of his agenda right now, what with the small matter of an HBO show and another novel to finish: “At the moment we still have this show to finish and I still have two books to finish so that’s all speculation.”
Oh yes, speculation. Just like the mysteriously appearing Winds of Winter release date. All speculation...