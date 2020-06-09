The original series aired on the BBC back in the 1980s, featuring the likes of Oscar winner Maggie Smith, and was followed up with a second series airing in the 1990s.

Martin Freeman in Talking Heads (BBC)

The new line-up includes: The Hobbit's Martin Freeman, who will play a middle-aged man in "A Chip in the Sugar" (a role originated by Bennett himself); Killing Eve's Jodie Comer as an aspiring actress in "Her Big Chance" (originated by Julie Walters); Tamsin Greig in "Nights in the Garden of Spain" (originated by Penelope Wilton); and The Crown's Imelda Staunton in "A Lady of Letters" (originated by Patricia Routledge).

Tamsin Greig in Talking Heads (BBC)

The full, star-studded cast also includes: Monica Dolan, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Harriet Walter.

Sarah Lancashire in Talking Heads (BBC)

Bennett, who also wrote two new monologues for the revival, previously said in a statement, "In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment. I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago."

The twelve-part Talking Heads revival will begin on BBC One from 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June, before continuing in the following weeks.

