Oompa-Loompas are workers in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, who sing songs about the children who visit the facility and meet an unfortunate fate.

Tim Burton's adaptation of the story offered some insight into how they came to work for Wonka, but expect Waititi to go in a completely different direction.

https://twitter.com/streaming/netflix/status/1235565747318845441

More like this

It is yet to be confirmed how many episodes each series will contain or when exactly we can expect them to land on Netflix.

But the streaming service has said that more Dahl adaptations, specifically Matilda, The BFG and The Twits, will also be produced, featuring top talent.

Waititi made a name in Hollywood as a writer, director and actor, winning an Academy Award this February for Best Original Screenplay on his latest film, Jojo Rabbit.

Advertisement

Coming up, he has acting roles in Free Guy and The Suicide Squad, and will return to the Marvel Universe to direct Thor: Love and Thunder when filming starts later this year.