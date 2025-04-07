The streamer has announced that the whole season, which is comprised of four episodes, will drop all at once on Wednesday 30th April 2025.

Emily Mortimer as Cressida Dick in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. Des Willie/Disney

Some first-look images show the cast in character, including Emily Mortimer (Paddington in Peru) as Cressida Dick (above) and Years and Years star Russell Tovey as Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brian Paddick.

Russell Tovey as Brian Paddick in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. Des Willie/Disney

They are joined by Line of Duty's Daniel Mays as Forensic Explosives Laboratory (FEL) chemist Cliff Todd, and Gavin & Stacey's Laura Aikman as Lana Vandenberghe, a secretarial worker with the Independent Police Complaints Commission who served as a whistleblower and leaked details of the case to the press.

Daniel Mays as Cliff Todd in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

Todd has gone on to write a book titled Explosive detailing his experiences with the FEL.

Des Willie/Disney

Laura Aikman as Lana Vandenberghe in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. Des Willie/Disney+ 2023

Conleth Hill has also been cast as Sir Ian Blair, the then-Met Police Commissioner. Hill is best known for playing Lord Varys in Game of Thrones.

Conleth Hill as Sir Ian Blair in Suspect. Matthias Clamer/Disney

Max Beesley and Alex Jennings round out the cast.

The series has been written by Philomena's Jeff Pope, who previoualy said of the show: "This is an incredibly important story to tell, and we’ve got a heavyweight ensemble cast in place that will help us examine the events that led to the tragic shooting of the innocent Jean Charles de Menezes.

"He was just a commuter who was tracked for nearly an hour with surveillance failing to correctly identify him, before he was shot dead on a crowded tube train, leaving his family to try and shine a light on the critical errors that led to this devastating tragedy."

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 30th April 2025.

