Succession season 3 aims to begin filming this autumn

The third season of Succession plans to start filming this autumn, HBO has confirmed.

Advertisement

Jesse Armstrong’s hit satirical drama follows the inner workings of the Roy family, who own a powerful media empire and compete for power from within.

The series has been a favourite of critics and recently took home seven trophies at the 72nd Emmy Awards, including best drama and a lead actor nod for star Jeremy Strong.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that HBO is keen to resume work on the upcoming season, which was due to film in April but scrapped those plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Variety reports that the broadcaster is planning to resume filming this autumn, but that it refused to comment on a specific start date or location.

Previous seasons have filmed in New York City and across Europe, but travel restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 will make that more difficult to pull off this time.

HBO

New York has been one of the states hit hardest by the illness, with more than 450,000 reported cases so far and many countries are experiencing an uptick in cases as winter creeps in.

Therefore, these plans are subject to change if a workable solution cannot be found, with star Brian Cox emphasising that the team are keen to take every precaution.

“We have to be safe, we have to be tested, we have to be well before we can even begin to think about it,” he told Variety back in May. “It’s very, very hard to say [when filming will start].”

Some television dramas have been able to ease their way back into production, including BBC One’s Line of Duty, but filming in a pandemic does pose a number of logistical challenges.

Advertisement

Succession is available to stream on NOW TV. Check out our list of the best movies on NOW TV and best NOW TV series, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch.