A total of 67% of readers said that they watched JK Rowling adaptation on BBC1 at 9.05pm. 21% of those viewers recorded Victoria to watch later.

Meanwhile viewing Victoria live as it aired - also at 9.05pm - appealed to 32% of viewers.

Writing on the Radio Times Facebook page, Lucy Wright said: "Loved Strike, thought it was very promising and I really enjoyed the books too. Recorded Victoria so I can get rid of the ads!"

Susan Black agreed: "Strike which was excellent. Recorded Victoria to miss the adverts."

However Kim Pike was team Jenna Coleman: "Victoria - loved the first series, so had to watch it tonight!"

Jo Ann Carroll, meanwhile, "got so excited about finale of Game of Thornes, forgot to record Victoria".

It's easily done, Jo!