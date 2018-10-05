The series stars Simm as academic Jonah Mulray trying to unravel the mystery of his wife’s death in Hong Kong, but viewers were initially more concerned about an extremely valuable gift that Jonah gave to his wife.

The gift in question? A first edition of Jane Eyre, which university lecturer Jonah bought (HOW?) and then wrote in (WHAT?) and then gave to his wife, who for some reason didn't say anything about him vandalising this beautiful book.

(For those wondering, a first edition of Jane Eyre is worth about £40,000.)

Other viewers were quick to point out some of the "performances" by the extras...

Viewers were also bemused by Jonah's inability to charge his phone, or even locate a charger in the first place.

Strangers episode one was definitely action-packed - but it left some viewers reeling:

...And asking a lot of questions about Megan's double-husband situation, and what Jonah's doing in Hong Kong in the first place.

But perhaps the rest of the series will give us some answers?

Strangers continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV

This article was originally published on 11 September 2018