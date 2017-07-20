“There is something we’re working on in London,” Vertue teased.

“That’s true,” Moffat added. “We do have an answer but we’re not telling what it is.”

Now, it could be that the pair are hinting at a rumoured BBC/ Paramount Theme Park called London Paramount, which was apparently mooted to open in Kent in 2021 when it was first suggested and be stuffed full of Sherlock, Doctor Who and Top Gear exhibits.

Or, it could be that there’s some other Sherlock project in the pipeline – perhaps an exhibition, interactive experience, concert or special screening – that we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for news about. Curiouser and curiouser…

Still, whatever the truth of this new project Moffat’s sticking to his guns about the lack of plans for the main Sherlock TV series, telling fans that he, co-creator Mark Gatiss and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman “[hadn’t] had the conversation” about coming back – even if he was open to it in principle.

“I’m really just right now finishing up on Doctor Who, I’m flat out on that,” Moffat said.

“I’m assuming at some point we all show up again and do it when our careers have dipped. We will recreate our glory days back when everyone loved us.”

Oh well – silver linings to every cloud, eh?