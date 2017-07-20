Steven Moffat is working on a mysterious Sherlock project
But the series co-creator and executive producer Sue Vertue are keeping schtum about what it could be
While another series of smash-hit drama Sherlock is apparently a long long way away, it’s emerged that we could be getting a much-needed dose of the Baker St sleuth in another form – the trouble is, we just don’t know what it is yet.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-con at a panel for a Sherlock manga series, co-creator Steven Moffat and executive producer Sue Vertue were asked whether the series could live on in some form beyond either the TV series and new comic, and the pair had a surprising answer.
“There is something we’re working on in London,” Vertue teased.
“That’s true,” Moffat added. “We do have an answer but we’re not telling what it is.”
Now, it could be that the pair are hinting at a rumoured BBC/ Paramount Theme Park called London Paramount, which was apparently mooted to open in Kent in 2021 when it was first suggested and be stuffed full of Sherlock, Doctor Who and Top Gear exhibits.
Or, it could be that there’s some other Sherlock project in the pipeline – perhaps an exhibition, interactive experience, concert or special screening – that we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for news about. Curiouser and curiouser…
Moffat’s Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss talks Sherlock series 5
Still, whatever the truth of this new project Moffat’s sticking to his guns about the lack of plans for the main Sherlock TV series, telling fans that he, co-creator Mark Gatiss and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman “[hadn’t] had the conversation” about coming back – even if he was open to it in principle.
“I’m really just right now finishing up on Doctor Who, I’m flat out on that,” Moffat said.
“I’m assuming at some point we all show up again and do it when our careers have dipped. We will recreate our glory days back when everyone loved us.”
Oh well – silver linings to every cloud, eh?