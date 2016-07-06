The celebrated Scottish writer and producer, who was born and bred in Paisley, said it feels like he has finally made it.

"It's always a joy to go – but to go back to Paisley to receive a doctorate feels like I finally made it. I feel very honoured, and more importantly very happy."

Professor Craig Mahoney, Principal & Vice-Chancellor of University of the West of Scotland, said: “Steven is quite simply one of the country’s greatest screenwriters and through his work on both the small and big screen he has brought joy to millions of viewers worldwide. He is a further example of success from our wonderful town of Paisley in a long line of truly successful people brought up in the town. Steven is great role model for anyone, not just our students, and demonstrates that your path in life will be determined by your own passion for the things you believe in and that anyone can have success if they work hard.

“Steven is a hugely deserving recipient of this Honorary Doctorate and we are delighted to honour him in his home town," he added.

Properly lovely words, and the doctorate is certainly something to be celebrated, but really, it's all about this picture, isn't it?

Former Doctor David Tennant also received a doctorate yesterday.