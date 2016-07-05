You can now call David Tennant the Doctor for real...
The Doctor Who star was made an Honorary Doctor of Drama by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
To fans of a certain age, David Tennant will always be The Doctor. But now, the actor can quite reasonably demand that everyone addresses him by the title after having been awarded an honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, making him an Honorary Doctor... of Drama.
Formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, the Conservatoire was where Tennant studied acting between 1988 and 1991. And it was a fun homecoming for the Doctor Who star, who seemed to be very much enjoying himself as he joined other recipients, dressed in some rather natty robes...
Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the RCS said Tennant and co had had a "profound impact... on individuals and audiences around the world".
And that's something Doctor Who fans will certainly agree on...