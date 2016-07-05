To fans of a certain age, David Tennant will always be The Doctor. But now, the actor can quite reasonably demand that everyone addresses him by the title after having been awarded an honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, making him an Honorary Doctor... of Drama.

Formerly the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, the Conservatoire was where Tennant studied acting between 1988 and 1991. And it was a fun homecoming for the Doctor Who star, who seemed to be very much enjoying himself as he joined other recipients, dressed in some rather natty robes...