And in the spirit of modern adaptation of Holmes, you can take up the #SherlockLive case on Twitter, specifically from the BBC One Twitter page where Gatiss and Moffat will be tweeting in character as Sherlock from 8pm.

Not only will the case, specially written for social media, be at mercy of the collective wisdom of Twitter, but you can also see the case unfolding on the BBC’s live Sherlock blog.

And if you get stuck, just remember the helpful words of a certain sleuth: when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.

Advertisement

More like this

Sherlock series 4 episode 2 reviewed