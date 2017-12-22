His world is set to turn upside down when news breaks of a crime remarkably similar to one he investigated years ago – a series of abductions perpetrated by an assailant known as 'The Crow’, who took wives away from husbands as they watched on helplessly.

Moyer takes over from Christopher Eccleston, who previously starred in the drama as ex-cop Robert Carmichael. Other new cast members include Zoe Tapper as his partner Sam, Devla Kirwan and Jason Watkins.

True Blood fans used to seeing him snarl "Sookie is mine!" will no doubt be excited to see how he fleshes out the role.

Filming on Safe House begins later this month.