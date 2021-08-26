Meet the cast of ITV drama Stephen

ITV is following up its groundbreaking 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence with a three-part sequel, Stephen.

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie lead the cast in the fact-based drama series, which picks up with the police investigation into Stephen Lawrence’s murder in 1993.

Set in 2006 at a crucial turning point in the case, the new drama features an array of on-screen talent. Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan said it was an “honour” to star in ITV drama Stephen, in which he plays lead detective DCI Clive Driscoll.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of ITV’s Stephen.

Sharlene Whyte plays Doreen Lawrence

ITV

Who is Doreen Lawrence? Stephen Lawrence’s mother, and actively campaigning to see her son’s killers brought to justice when we reunite with her in 2006. She and her former husband Neville, Stephen’s father, divorced in 1999.

Where have I seen Sharlene Whyte before? She played Agnes Smith in the recent BBC series Small Axe, and is known for roles in Spooks, Casualty, Burnside, Second Coming, and We Hunt Together.

Hugh Quarshie plays Neville Lawrence

ITV

Who is Neville Lawrence? Stephen Lawrence’s father. Like his former wife Doreen, Neville has continued to campaign to bring his son’s killers to justice.

Where have I seen Hugh Quarshie before? Quarshie reprises the role of Neville Lawrence in Stephen, after playing him in ITV’s The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. The actor is also known for roles in Holby City and Casualty (as Ric Griffin), Breeders, Small Island, Doctor Who, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Steve Coogan plays Clive Driscoll

Who is Clive Driscoll? DCI Clive Driscoll is the police officer who eventually managed to secure convictions for two of Stephen Lawrence’s murderers.

The real-life former DCI Clive Driscoll has discussed Steve Coogan’s casting in Stephen, revealing he thanked the Alan Partridge actor for starring in the ITV drama, and for “keeping Stephen’s story out there”.

Where have I seen Steve Coogan before? Coogan is best known for his long-standing comedic role as Alan Partridge, which he most recently reprised in This Time With Alan Partridge. However, he’s also starred in the likes of Philomena, The Trip, and Stan and Ollie.

Jordan Myrie plays Stuart Lawrence

ITV

Who is Stuart Lawrence? The younger brother of Stephen Lawrence. He was 16-years-old when his older brother was murdered.

Where have I seen Jordan Myrie before? The newcomer has starred in Get Gone, Dancing in the Dark, and Shepherd’s Delight.

Sian Brooke plays Cressida Dick

ITV

Who is Cressida Dick? At the beginning of the ITV series, set in 2006, Cressida Dick is Deputy Assistant Commissioner Security and Protection at the Metropolitan Police. She would go on to have a large role in Stephen Lawrence’s case, ordering a full forensic review of the evidence obtained.

Where have I seen Sian Brooke before? She’s probably best known for playing Eurus Holmes in the BBC drama Sherlock alongside Benedict Cumberbath, but you may also recognise her from Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens (in which she played Deirdre Young), Trying, Guilt, The Terror, and Doctor Foster.

Richie Campbell plays Duwayne Brooks

Who is Duwayne Brooks? A friend of Stephen Lawrence’s who was with him when he died.

Where have I seen Richie Campbell before? He plays DS Glenn Branson in the new ITV adaptation Grace, co-starring John Simm. He also played Chris in Top Boy, and Liam Sutcliffe in Liar. More recently he starred in BBC One anthology series Small Axe, playing Rothwell Kentish in the episode ‘Mangrove’.

Stephen will start on Monday 30th August at 9pm on ITV. The series consists of three episodes and is a sequel to ITV’s The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

