Seemingly realising their mistake, the team behind the show – including co-creator Steven S DeKnight – are returning to the arena for a new set of stories where Ashur not only survived, but thrived!

The timing of this revival also seems noteworthy, coming mere months after Ridley Scott's epic blockbuster Gladiator II arrived in cinemas, with Starz possibly hoping for a resurgence in sword-and-sandal stories.

If you're in the market for more, read on for everything we know so far about Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Spartacus: House of Ashur. Starz

Spartacus: House of Ashur does not yet have a confirmed release date, but Starz has revealed it will premiere in autumn 2025 in the United States.

Fans in the UK may be waiting longer, however, as the network's streaming platform Lionsgate+ (formerly StarzPlay) has ceased operations on our shores.

That means another streaming service or broadcaster will have to snap up the rights to House of Ashur, but there's no word yet on which – if any – will be stepping up to the plate.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Spartacus: House of Ashur cast: New and returning

Graham McTavish stars in Spartacus: House of Ashur. Starz

Nick Tarabay leads the cast of Spartacus: House of Ashur as the titular villain, who will be taking centre stage in this dark reimagining of the series lore.

Thus far, he is the only original Spartacus cast member confirmed to be appearing in House of Ashur, but we wouldn't entirely rule out the possibility of cameos from familiar faces.

Here's a round up of the confirmed Spartacus: House of Ashur cast.

Nick Tarabay plays Ashur

Graham McTavish plays Korris

Tenika Davis plays Achillia

Jamaica Vaughan plays Hilara

Ivana Baquero plays Messia

Jordi Webber plays Tarchon

Claudia Black plays Cossutia

India Shaw-Smith plays Viridia

Leigh Gill plays Satyrus

What is Spartacus: House of Ashur about?

Spartacus: House of Ashur is set in an altered continuity to the original series, which nullifies the death of the villainous Ashur, which occurred towards the end of the third season.

The synopsis, courtesy of Starz, explains: "The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favourite Nick Tarabay, hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance?

"And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?"

We'll have answers to those questions very soon!

Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer

You can watch the Spartacus: House of Ashur teaser trailer right now, featuring the return of actor Nick Tarabay. Check it out here:

Spartacus: House of Ashur is coming soon to Starz.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.