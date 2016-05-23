And the last time EW asked outgoing programme executive Michael Lombardo about the idea, he wasn’t keen at all.

“If that were to happen it would have to come from [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] really feeling something, or [author George R.R. Martin] really feeling that it was the right thing to do,” he said just last month. “Not knowing how this particular story ends, I don’t know. There are plenty of characters, secondary characters, [who] you could build a world around. We’re always going to be drawn to a strong creative vision. But we are not going to do that unless we feel their passion.”

“No, we don’t talk about that stuff,” Dan Weiss agreed. “The job at hand is too enormous and challenging to be further diffusing ourselves by thinking about spin-offs, and theme park rides, and ice ballets … but if anybody has a good pitch for a good Game of Thrones ice ballet, let us know.”

Author George RR Martin, however, seems a little more open to the idea.

““There is certainly no lack of material,” the author said. “Every episode of The Naked City – one of the television shows I watched as a kid – ended with a voice-over: ‘There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.’ There are eight million stories in Westeros as well … and even more in Essos and the lands beyond. A whole world full of stories, waiting to be told… if indeed HBO is interested.”