Winter has come, indeed.

Co-starring with Turner as another surviving passenger from the plane is Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 24: Legacy), with the series set to explore the personal traumas of their characters Jane and Paul.

“[Jane] is a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage,” Turner said in a statement.

“I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

The series will be directed by Mark Pellington, and is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel. Like all Quibi shows, Survive is expected to consist of episodes that are 10 minutes or shorter.

Whether UK fans will get to see Turner in action is a bit of a mystery – at time of writing it’s unclear whether Quibi will be available in the UK – but in the US, fans can probably expect Survive when the platform launches on 6th April 2020.