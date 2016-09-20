Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams revealed their matching Game of Thrones tattoos
Starks for life
There’s now a third way Game of Thrones has copied Lord of the Rings after aping its general feel and killing off Sean Bean, with a couple of the cast revealing they got matching tattoos to commemorate filming (as the original LOTR fellowship did, including Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellen).
But in this case it wasn’t a band of brothers to get the body art, with onscreen sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams taking the black (ink) in commemoration of their time together on the HBO series.
“We’ve always kind of said we wanted matching tattoos,” Turner told E! on the Emmys red carpet, while revealing that the shared mark said “07.08.09” in reference to the date they were both cast as the Stark sisters Sansa and Arya.
"We don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like let’s get these ones before anyone kills us,” Turner joked, showing more forethought and savviness than almost any Stark before her and making us feel like she might just survive this series after all.
Now, if we could just have an update about whether Kit Harington has a secret wolf tattoo anywhere, that’d be great.
Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017