“We’ve always kind of said we wanted matching tattoos,” Turner told E! on the Emmys red carpet, while revealing that the shared mark said “07.08.09” in reference to the date they were both cast as the Stark sisters Sansa and Arya.

"We don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like let’s get these ones before anyone kills us,” Turner joked, showing more forethought and savviness than almost any Stark before her and making us feel like she might just survive this series after all.

Now, if we could just have an update about whether Kit Harington has a secret wolf tattoo anywhere, that’d be great.

Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017