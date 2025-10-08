Jaffrey, the Mayor of London, was revealed to be the father of Irfan, the eco-activist behind the sabotage of a petrol refinery, causing car fires across the capital.

Irfan approached his father while in public, and showed the police his own confession, so as to be arrested directly in front of him. Once Jaffrey realised the police weren't mistaken, he appeared irritated, rather than shocked, upset or angry. He quietly scolded his son, telling him he had done it to embarrass him.

Speaking about Jaffrey's very specific reaction to his son's arrest, actor Nick Mohammed told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "It's all very telling. First of all, it's the first time I've ever played a dad in anything, so that was quite exciting. I think [Irfan star] Bilal [Hasna] is magnificent."

Nick Mohammed in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

He continued: "It's very clear that Jaffery is just so into himself and his own politics, or his own ideology, or at least how he’s sort of perceived to sit within the political landscape, that he's probably willing to not listen to his son in the way he probably should do to kind of stabilise that relationship that's clearly quite toxic. So that was a really interesting dimension."

Mohammed previously told RadioTimes.com that he was looking forward to the fans seeing the season's final episode, as he revealed it ends in a typically "explosive" manner for the series.

He said: "I think everyone will appreciate that Slow Horses ends in quite an explosive way and there are lots of twists and turns. And this season definitely does do that as well. There’s a pretty intense action sequence at the end."

There are now just three episodes left in the latest season of the show, which is based on Mick Herron's novel, London Rules. Thankfully for fans, seasons 6 and 7 have already been confirmed by Apple TV+.

Slow Horses season 5 will continue on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 15th October. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch now

