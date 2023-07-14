The story sees a disease similar to bird flu discovered in China, which rapidly spreads across the wider world before eventually reaching an island situated between Germany and Denmark.

The residents are initially unaware of the threat it poses, but soon find their lives thrown into chaos. Here's everything you need to know about Sløborn.

Sløborn is available on free streaming service Channel 4 from Friday 14th July 2023.

All eight episodes of the first season are available to binge, while there is also a customary introduction from Walter Presents founder Walter Iuzzolino.

The series will also be broadcast terrestrially on Channel 4 in the early hours of the morning, with the first episode scheduled for 12:25am on Monday 17th July. Maybe set to record if you don't fancy a late night!

Sløborn cast

The cast of Sløborn is comprised largely of German and Danish talent, with Emily Kusche (Dogs of Berlin), Alexander Scheer (Blood Red Sky), Aaron Hilmer (All Quiet on the Western Front) and Lea van Acken (Dark) among the leads.

Adrian Grünewald (Labyrinth of Peace), Maximilian Brauer (Bad Banks), Phileas Heyblom (Der Kriminalist), Mads Hjulmand (All You Need), Ron Antony Renzenbrink (Frühling) also appear in a regular capacity.

What is Sløborn about?

Sløborn Krzysztof Wiktor/Channel 4

Sløborn takes place on a small island between Germany and Denmark, where the residents have yet to feel the impact of a disease that has been rapidly spreading from continent to continent.

However, it finally arrives when a ship washes to shore carrying the bodies of a British couple who succumbed to the illness, thus unleashing it on the unsuspecting population.

The series explores how this close-knit community responds to the measures put in place to contain the virus, merging a coming-of-age narrative with that of a post-apocalyptic thriller.

Is Sløborn based on a true story?

Sløborn is a work of fiction, but many have noted certain similarities it has with the real-life COVID-19 pandemic.

The series was written, filmed and produced before the coronavirus outbreak and aired on German television at the height of international lockdowns, with broadcaster ZDF reportedly concerned that it was too close to reality (via The Guardian).

Writer and director Christian Alvart said reports of COVID-19 and the subsequent German lockdown "sent shivers down my spine", as he was working on post-production for Sløborn at the very same time.

Sløborn trailer

A trailer for Sløborn is available on YouTube (courtesy of ZDF), but it does not have English subtitles – nevertheless, for non-German speakers, it can still give you an idea of the tone and content of the series.

Sløborn is available to stream on Walter Presents via Channel 4. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

