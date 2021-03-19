Sky Rojo soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Spanish Netflix drama

The creators of Money Heist and White Lines have just dropped a pulpy, fast-paced and darkly comedic new series on Netflix.

Advertisement

Sky Rojo follows Coral, Gina and Wendy, three women who have been trapped under the thumb of a cruel pimp and want nothing more than to regain their freedom.

One spontaneous (and chaotic) escape attempt later and they find themselves on the run from two intimidating henchmen, trying to stay alive “for five more minutes”.

Fans of Álex Pina will remember that the writer’s previous show had a strong soundtrack (check out our guide to the White Lines soundtrack) and the same can be said about this latest offering.

Below, you can find all the songs featured in each episode released so far.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Episode 1: Red Leatherette Sofa

Rocks by Primal Scream

Playing in the car driving down the highway.

Tal Vez by Paulo Londra

Playing at the wake.

Better by Andrea Rocha

Playing in Club Las Novias.

Earthquake by Dana McKeon & Max Mayers

Playing as Coral talks about her work.

Netflix

Perfidia by Los Panchos

Playing when Romeo arrives at Club Las Novias.

La Leyenda Del Tiempo by Camarón De La Isla

During the fight with Romeo.

Duele by Bomba Estéreo

Plays during the flashback.

Ready to Go by Dana McKeon & Max Mayers

Plays during Coral’s meeting with her veterinarian client.

Episode 2: Alternate Reality

India by Ecstasy

During Gina’s opening monologue.

I’m Your Boogie Man by KC & The Sunshine Band

Playing while the women break into the furniture store.

Coma Girl by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

Plays when Coral sneaks out to clean the car.

Le Pénitencier by Johnny Hallyday

Plays over the final scene.

Episode 3: A Whore’s Love

Netflix

Tall Towers by Tori Sparks

Plays at the beginning of the episode.

Devuelveme A Mi Chica by Hombres G

Coral and Moisés sing along in the car.

Odiame by Bambino

Plays during Christian’s fight with the bus driver.

F.M.M (Frequency Modulation Mind) by Ray Dimension

Plays while Coral struggles her way to the pool.

Camina by SaraoMusic feat. Gata Mala & Delmo

Playing during Gina’s flashback.

Perfect Day by Lou Reed

Playing through the pool speakers and over the credits.

Episode 4: Sex and Blood

You Are The Shining Light by Eels

Plays at the beginning of the episode.

Atomic by Sleeper

Plays at the end of the episode and over the credits.

More to follow.

Sky Rojo is available to stream on Netflix – get TV and film recommendations with our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.