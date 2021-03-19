Sky Rojo soundtrack: All the songs featured in the Spanish Netflix drama
Alex Pina's latest series has another killer soundtrack.
The creators of Money Heist and White Lines have just dropped a pulpy, fast-paced and darkly comedic new series on Netflix.
Sky Rojo follows Coral, Gina and Wendy, three women who have been trapped under the thumb of a cruel pimp and want nothing more than to regain their freedom.
One spontaneous (and chaotic) escape attempt later and they find themselves on the run from two intimidating henchmen, trying to stay alive “for five more minutes”.
Fans of Álex Pina will remember that the writer’s previous show had a strong soundtrack (check out our guide to the White Lines soundtrack) and the same can be said about this latest offering.
Below, you can find all the songs featured in each episode released so far.
Episode 1: Red Leatherette Sofa
Rocks by Primal Scream
Playing in the car driving down the highway.
Tal Vez by Paulo Londra
Playing at the wake.
Better by Andrea Rocha
Playing in Club Las Novias.
Earthquake by Dana McKeon & Max Mayers
Playing as Coral talks about her work.
Perfidia by Los Panchos
Playing when Romeo arrives at Club Las Novias.
La Leyenda Del Tiempo by Camarón De La Isla
During the fight with Romeo.
Duele by Bomba Estéreo
Plays during the flashback.
Ready to Go by Dana McKeon & Max Mayers
Plays during Coral’s meeting with her veterinarian client.
Episode 2: Alternate Reality
India by Ecstasy
During Gina’s opening monologue.
I’m Your Boogie Man by KC & The Sunshine Band
Playing while the women break into the furniture store.
Coma Girl by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
Plays when Coral sneaks out to clean the car.
Le Pénitencier by Johnny Hallyday
Plays over the final scene.
Episode 3: A Whore’s Love
Tall Towers by Tori Sparks
Plays at the beginning of the episode.
Devuelveme A Mi Chica by Hombres G
Coral and Moisés sing along in the car.
Odiame by Bambino
Plays during Christian’s fight with the bus driver.
F.M.M (Frequency Modulation Mind) by Ray Dimension
Plays while Coral struggles her way to the pool.
Camina by SaraoMusic feat. Gata Mala & Delmo
Playing during Gina’s flashback.
Perfect Day by Lou Reed
Playing through the pool speakers and over the credits.
Episode 4: Sex and Blood
You Are The Shining Light by Eels
Plays at the beginning of the episode.
Atomic by Sleeper
Plays at the end of the episode and over the credits.
