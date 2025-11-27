Sky has unveiled a first look at upcoming action-thriller Prisoner ahead of its premiere in 2026.

The series, which is led by Tahar Rahim (The Serpent) and Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point), will tell the story of "a principled young prison officer escorting a dangerous, high-value prisoner to court to testify against his elite crime syndicate," according to a synopsis.

The first-look image (above) shows Rahim in action as the prisoner, Tibor Stone, and Hoyle as Amber Todd, the prison officer, whose convoy is “brutally ambushed”.

“As the sole survivors, handcuffed and on the run, they must race to reach their destination alive and on time,” the official synopsis continues.

“Along the way, their uneasy alliance is tested as the syndicate closes in. Trust becomes a weapon and their shackled survival a moral dilemma, forcing Amber to confront how far she’ll go to protect what matters most.”

The six-part series is helmed by BAFTA-winner Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders), while Matt Charman has penned the script.

Alongside Rahim and Hoyle, the supporting cast features the likes of Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, 28 Weeks Later), Leonie Benesch (September 5, Babylon Berlin) and Finn Bennett (Black Doves, True Detective).

Sam Troughton (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Black Doves), Laurie Davidson (The Girlfriend, Mary & George), Ken Nwosu (Black Doves, Sticks and Stones), Brían F O'Byrne (Conclave, The Wonder) and Youssef Kerkour (Lockerbie: A Search For Truth) are also set to star.

Prisoner will premiere on Sky and streaming service NOW in 2026.

