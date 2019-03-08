The first series, which begins on Sky1 tomorrow, will largely focus on the arrival of women at the English colony as “maids to make wives” for the men who had been shipped out there 12 years earlier.

The eight-part second series will be written by Bill Gallagher, who penned the first, and who previously worked on Lark Rise to Candleford and The Paradise.

It will see the ensemble cast, led by Naomi Battrick as Jocelyn, Sophie Rundle as Alice and Niamh Walsh as Verity, return with principal photography set to commence in June 2017.

It is not yet known whether other members of the cast, including Max Beesley and Jason Flemyng, will join the second series.

