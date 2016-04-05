Sir Elton John to guest star on Nashville
The British crooner will perform alongside Sam Palladio's Gunnar on the US country music series
In its four seasons, Nashville has welcomed a steady stream of famous faces onto its set, from Steven Tyler and Kelly Clarkson to Christina Aguilera and even Michelle Obama. But the latest is British music royalty.
Sir Elton John will appear as himself in an episode of the American country music series this May, according to Entertainment Weekly, but rather than pair with leading ladies Connie Britton and Hayden Panetierre, the singer will perform alongside Sam Palladio who plays Gunnar on the show.
It's not yet clear exactly why Sir Elton is in town or whether he'll be filmed singing a country classic or one of his own hits, but we do know he'll be part of the series' penultimate episode so any fan of Nashville will know to expect soapy drama by the bucketload.
Nashville series four is currently airing in the States and will broadcast in the UK this summer from its new home on Sky Living.