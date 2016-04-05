In its four seasons, Nashville has welcomed a steady stream of famous faces onto its set, from Steven Tyler and Kelly Clarkson to Christina Aguilera and even Michelle Obama. But the latest is British music royalty.

Sir Elton John will appear as himself in an episode of the American country music series this May, according to Entertainment Weekly, but rather than pair with leading ladies Connie Britton and Hayden Panetierre, the singer will perform alongside Sam Palladio who plays Gunnar on the show.