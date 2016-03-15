The first three seasons of Nashville, which stars Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere as country music rivals, aired on More 4 and E4 in the UK.

"We are delighted to offer our viewers such an entertaining and captivating drama series as Nashville. With this exciting debut, Sky Living is giving its customers even more of the addictive storylines and strong, confident characters they love to watch," said Adam MacDonald, Director of Sky 1 and Sky Living.

Previous seasons of the drama will also be available to Sky customers via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.

