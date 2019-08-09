The series follows three teens who grew up together in the same favela, and go on to embark on very different paths.

When is Sintonia released on Netflix?

The series is released on Friday 9th August.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It introduces us to the three protagonists, Doni, Rita and Nando, as they find themselves dabbling in drug dealing, gangs and... pop music? Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is lead by rising Brazilian stars MC Jottape (Doni), Christian Malheiros (Nando) and Bruna Mascarenhas (Rita).

What is it about?

"Told through three characters’ perspectives, the story of Sintonia explores the universe of music, crime, and religion in São Paulo's capital," a synopsis from Netflix reads. "Doni, Nando, and Rita all grew up together in the same favela, where they were influenced by the draw of funk, drug trafficking, and the evangelical church. Despite them following very different paths, the three childhood friends ultimately realise that to achieve their dreams, they'll need to rely on and support each other throughout this journey."