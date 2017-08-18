Silent Witness actor Liz Carr has thanked the "amazing" NHS staff who treated her after she was attacked by a man wielding two pairs of scissors near Euston station in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Posting on Twitter, she wrote:

Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox also backed Liz's support for #SavetheNHS as she tweeted "HUGE amounts of love" to her fellow actor:

Carr, who plays forensic scientist Clarissa Mullery in the BBC crime drama, was taken to hospital when she received "minor cuts" in the incident. She was discharged shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

The star, who suffers from congenital disorder arthrogryposis multiplex congenita and is a wheelchair user, was with her carer just before 8pm on Tuesday evening when the attack occurred.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement