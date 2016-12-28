Pictured above are the characters Thomas Chamberlain (played by Richard Lintern), Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr), Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox).

The show, which first aired on February 21 1996, is now the longest-running crime drama currently airing on TV anywhere in the world.

By the end of series 20 there will have been 380 episodes of the show, which is hugely popular around the globe.

More like this

Emilia Fox would have starred in 126 episodes of the drama. Liz Carr and David Caves would have starred in 50 and Richard Lintern in 40 episodes.

Guest stars over the 20 series have included Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daisy Ridley, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Dee, Tamsin Egerton, Jason Watkins, Andrew Sachs and Emily Mortimer.

Advertisement

Silent Witness returns to BBC1 on Monday 2nd January and continues on Tuesday 3rd January