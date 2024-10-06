But as fans dive in to these new episodes, where is the season set, and where did filming actually take place?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Showtrial season 2.

Where is Showtrial season 2 set?

Tom Padley as DI Packham and Joe Dempsie as Southgate in Showtrial. BBC / World Productions

While the first season of Showtrial was set and filmed in Bristol, season 2 has transported the action to a different city, with a new police team to follow and new group of lawyers.

Season 2 is instead set in Brighton, and executive producer Simon Heath recently explained why that specific location was chosen.

He said: "In lots of ways this new instalment of Showtrial plays into the contemporary obsession with the culture wars and we felt that Brighton was a very recognisable backdrop for that conflict."

Meanwhile, executive producer Emma Luffingham added: "We were really clear that we wanted this series to be set on the South Coast, and Brighton in particular jumped out as city very focused on the climate agenda.

"For Marcus and his group, ‘Stop Climate Genocide’, Brighton felt like a natural home, and as a vibrant and politically engaged city, it provided us with a perfect location to explore activism and the opposing views to it."

Where was Showtrial season 2 filmed?

A protest in Showtrial BBC / World Productions

Despite being set in Brighton, Showtrial season 2 was primarily filmed in Belfast and other areas of Northern Ireland, with second unit filming then taking place in Brighton to give the show's setting authenticity.

Explaining the decision to film in Belfast, Heath said: "We’ve filmed a number of dramas in Northern Ireland in the past decade, including Line of Duty. What’s great is that areas of Northern Ireland double well for the south coast of England. Those locations were supplemented by second unit filming in and around Brighton itself."

Meanwhile, director Julia Ford said: "Brighton is where I live, so I opened the script and read "man on a bike cycling from Lewes to Brighton", and I thought that was brilliant for me. We shot it in Belfast and I thought it was going to be a real challenge putting these places together.

"Our locations department, production designer Gillian Devenney, producer Ken Horn and I all got on a zoom and looked at images of places they’d been to see in Belfast - I was absolutely staggered by how many places look like certain parts of Brighton."

Heath also spoke specifically about filming the climate protest which kicks off the show in Belfast, and explained how that sequence came together.

Speaking at a Q&A for the series, he said of the sequence: "Well I have to say, Ken [Horn, producer] has to take huge credit for that sequence. Ken took over that area of Belfast, and it was one of the last things we filmed.

"The hit and run was always the opening of the show, and we thought 'It's okay, but you don't know who he is, so you haven't got these stakes'.

"So we went, 'We need to meet him'. And we talked about interviews, and the ways you might do it cheaply, and then Ben went, 'Why don't we stage a massive, great protest?' 'Oh, brilliant, ok.' So we checked how much money we had left in the bank and said 'We'll have a go'.

"But even after we signed off the scripts and whatever, I had no idea, until I saw the rushes, quite the scale that Ken was going to be able to generate there.

"And there's a kind of funny story from the day - we weren't able to maybe achieve total crowd control, and a couple of passers-by came by and started having a go at our climate protesters. 'The disruption you lot are causing!' So it was pretty authentic."

One specific location used in Northern Ireland was the former Corpus Christi College in West Belfast, which was where the courtroom scenes were shot. This was accomplished by the team creating a full courtroom set in the old school gym.

Showtrial will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th October.

