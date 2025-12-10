When Douglas Henshall announced his depature from Shetland ahead of its seventh season, many might have been wondering how long the show could survive without its beloved leading man.

Ad

Season 8 had already been confirmed, with Ashley Jensen later unveiled as his replacement DI Ruth Calder, but would the BBC crime drama have legs without Perez?

"When I heard that they were going to reimagine the show, there was a part of me going, 'Oh no, we've got this legacy, and what if you get it wrong? Like, what if it doesn't work?'" Alison O'Donnell, who plays DI ‘Tosh’ McIntosh alongside Ashley Jensen's DI Ruth Calder, previously told RadioTimes.com.

But her concern quickly evaporated – especially as the show went on to receive a two-season renewal.

"I remember when the first episode [of season 8] was airing, my kids were still up, so I went into the other room, and when I watched it I actually cried," she added. "I sat on my own and I wept because it was partly relief, but also I was so proud of it. It was so much better than any of us really could have imagined.

"And I always knew that there would be the dissenting voices, but I think there was far less of that than there could have been."

But what of its future now?

Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, DI Ruth Calder

Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh and Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder. BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson

When asked by RadioTimes.com if an 11th season was on its way, Jensen said she had "no idea".

"We can't reveal anything,"echoed O'Donnell, while Jensen added they are "the wrong people for any of these questions.

Read more:

"I have no idea, and I expect nothing," she continued. "And you know what? I think you've got to just live in the moment and be present and not worry about if people like Perez more than Calder, and not worry about if there's going to be season 11.

"You've got to just be be here and know and enjoy what we have."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Shetland seasons 1-10 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy.

Add Shetland to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.