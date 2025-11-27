❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Shetland's Ashley Jensen said her arrival as new DI could have "gone one way or another"
"When I got this, I just thought, 'I'm doing a six part series with this character and that's it.'"
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 27 November 2025 at 12:05 pm
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad