Set in Ashfield – where series creator and writer James Graham grew up – the series continues to showcase local areas around Nottinghamshire, with some locations from season 1 being utilised once again for the second season.

This time round, the drama focuses on the ongoing rivalries between some of the feuding families in the area, as well as the impact of drugs, gangs and violence on the local people.

But where was Sherwood filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the season 2 locations used in the BBC series.

More like this

Where was Sherwood season 2 filmed?

Bethany Asher as Stephie Bottomley, Sharlene Whyte as Pam Bottomley and David Harewood as Denis Bottomley in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Vishal Sharma

Sherwood season 2 was filmed in and around Nottingham, just like the first season.

This time round, there are more scenes within the city centre with Nottingham City Hall being used from the offset to set the tone for the ongoing debates around the creation of the mines.

The new season introduces a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham, Lisa Waters (played by Ria Zmitrowicz) and so, plenty of her scenes take place in the City Hall.

Speaking to the BBC about filming those scenes, series creator and writer James Graham said: "When we were filming we got to film in the actual Sheriff’s office in City Hall and we got to meet the real Sheriff at the time, she was brilliant and lovely. It's those little pockets of civic life that some people might find boring and drab, but I find quite fascinating and curious and I just thought we had to include our own Sheriff."

As also seen in episode 1 of the new series, other local spots have also been included in the new series including Nottingham Castle where we see Lisa meet Franklin Warner (Robert Lindsay).

Nottinghamshire County Council's headquarters in West Bridgford was also used as a filming location for season 2.

David Morrissey as Ian St Clair in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

Another new location used for this second season has been Skegness, which features throughout the series.

Speaking to the BBC about filming there, Lorraine Ashbourne said: "We went to Skegness for a day which was really fun, I can’t really talk about it without spoiling things too much, but I also got to do some big stunts, I’ve got some real action scenes this series."

We can also assume that some of the beach scenes to come were shot in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire as it was reported (via Lincolnshire Live) that filming had gotten underway there in 2023.

Set in the former mining village of Ashfield, season 1 was filmed in Astley, Tyldesley Miners' Welfare Institute, as well as locations around Rivington and Manchester.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Similarly for season 2, filming took place in Tyldesley once again on Elliott Street as well as around Victoria Mill in Atherton according to The Bolton News.

While filming for season 1 took place in Manchester, Bolton, Blackpool and Yorkshire, it seems as though season 2 has primarily stuck to Nottingham for a lot of its locations.

Sherwood season 2 launches with a bank holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.