“I think [the fans] were a bit pissed off because she didn't really have anything else to do,” Brealey told RadioTimes.com. “And that, I concur with. I thought she should have been in it more.”

Still, Brealey says she understands that Molly is only a secondary character in the Sherlock story, and so can accept why she has to be sidelined in certain episodes.

“The context is this: this is a story about Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson solving cases,” she explained.

“And I, my character, can only ever be entirely serving that. It can't be about Molly. Obviously, egotistically you'd be like, 'Brilliant, let's just have an episode about [me]…no. It doesn't need to be that.’

“But yeah, I felt like I wasn't in it as much as... I would like to have more of her," she said.

“But that has to be countered by [the fact that] I get it. I've read a lot of scripts. I understand that everyone has a part to play. And you have to serve the story as well as the series elements.”

Still, not to worry – as we suggested to Brealey during the interview, all these problems will be solved when she lands her own inevitable Molly Hooper spin-off series in the years to come.

“That’s the one!” she laughed.

We’re certainly on board – if nothing else, it’d kill some time until the main series comes back in the far, far future….

Louise Brealey stars in Back on Channel 4 on Wednesdays at 10pm