"We’re doing three more episodes of Sherlock next spring, then we’ll see. Obviously Benedict and Martin are both hugely successful film stars, but they’re both very keen to do more."Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch are already movie stars, and Sherlock episodes are already feature length, but now co-creator Mark Gatiss has revealed they would consider going the whole hog and producing a Sherlock movie.

Provided they had the right story, of course.

"We’re doing three more episodes of Sherlock next spring, then we’ll see. Obviously Benedict and Martin are both hugely successful film stars, but they’re both very keen to do more."