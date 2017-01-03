The viewing figures for Sherlock were down slightly on last year’s episode, with The Abominable Bride being watched by 8.4 million when it aired on New Year's Day 2016.

Meanwhile, the battle for Christmas Day TV ratings was won by Strictly Come Dancing’s festive special, which drew more than 7.2 million viewers.

Melvin Odoom’s win was followed by The Great Christmas Bake Off with 6.3 million; Mrs Brown’s Boys came in with 6.13 million, followed by Call the Midwife with 6.06 million.

Overall, eight of the top 10 most-watched programmes on Christmas Day aired on the BBC, with only Coronation Street and Emmerdale on ITV making the list at fourth and ninth place respectively.