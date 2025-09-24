As well as the known and beloved core cast, fans also have a revolving door of guest stars to get excited about, with each episode set to bring in some new faces – or some pretty familiar ones to some viewers.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press at a set visit to the Shakespeare & Hathaway season 5 set, Joyner expressed her own excitement over the new batch of guest stars and in particular, a couple of her previous Ackley Bridge co-stars.

When asked about who we can expect to see in the new episodes, Joyner revealed: “Oh, we've had loads of my friends. So for me, and this is just incidental, to be fair, we've had a couple from Ackley Bridge.

"So, we’ve had Amy-Leigh Hickman, that was a real treat because she's a close friend of mine. Poppy Lee Friar, who was the other main lead in Ackley Bridge, so they've both been in."

And it's also set to be a bit of an EastEnders reunion as well, with Joyner teasing: "I've had Kaye Wragg, who I worked with in No Angels. Kacey Ainsworth’s with us now – we weren't ever in EastEnders at the same time, but you know, we've got friends in common. We've had Matt D’Angelo, Celia Touchstone – she's been fantastic.

"We've got so many great guests. Guy Henry, Roger Griffiths. Amy-Leigh Hickman, those are the ones that have been a treat for me, as [they're] friends. Oh, we had Colin Baker. That was a bit of a treat for me. He's in an episode, he's charming.”

Joyner previously starred in the Channel 4 school-based drama as headteacher Mandy Carter, while Hickman and Friar starred as lead stars and students Nasreen Paracha and Missy Booth. Joyner starred in the series from 2017 to 2021 and has since been in the limited series circuit, having lead roles in the likes of The Wives, Riptide and Little Disasters.

Now, after a few years of waiting, fans can look forward to Joyner reprising her role as optimistic ex-hairdresser Luella in the new instalment of Shakespeare & Hathaway.

For a little while, fans of the show were left in limbo about its future, and they certainly made sure that Joyner knew about it.

Previously, she spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about the reaction to the show being renewed for season 5, explaining: "I must admit more than any other show I've ever done, even EastEnders, it's the one thing that the public asked me all the time about."

She continued: "I'd say everyday, I get a DM or a message about it, whether it's coming back or not. So I know that I was speaking to some press recently this year and I knew by then that it was probably coming back, I was like bursting to say something.

"I'm absolutely thrilled because I have such a soft spot for this show – not just because it's near home and I get to be at home or that I get to work with such lovely people, like the boys are just fantastic in this and I really relish working with them."

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5 is coming to U&Alibi on Wednesday 24th September.

