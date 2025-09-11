Created by Paul Matthew Thompson and the late Jude Tindall, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators follows a mismatched pair of private investigators played by Mark Benton and Jo Joyner as they solve cases on the cobbled streets of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The series, which also stars Patrick Walshe McBride as trusted assistant Sebastian, has amassed impressive viewing figures over the years and has consistently proved to be a success for the BBC’s daytime programming.

Season 5 was given the go-ahead last year, with BBC Daytime commissioner Helen Munson saying at the time: “I’m delighted that Shakespeare and Hathaway are back! Expect more murder, more intrigue, and of course more comedy in series 5, as Lu and Frank once again solve crimes in beautiful Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway, Jo Joyner as Luella Shakespeare and Patrick Walshe McBride as Sebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Claire Hookway, commissioning executive of drama at UKTV, added: “With its distinctive marriage of comedy, crime and mystery, we know Alibi viewers love Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

"We’re delighted to have this opportunity to treat them to the further adventures of this much-loved pairing on Alibi first and can’t wait to see Lu and Frank back on-screen with some new twisty and thrilling mysteries to solve.”

Joyner said: “I’m so excited to be stepping back into Luella’s bright and fluffy shoes! We have such loyal and brilliant fans who have been asking us daily if we’ll ever be back, so it’s wonderful to finally be able to say yes! I can’t wait to see Lu, Frank and Sebastian cracking more countryside crimes whilst squabbling fondly in series 5.”

Benton added: “I'm so thrilled to be making the show again. The reaction was phenomenal and hopefully series five will be even better. I can't wait.”

Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5 is coming to U&Alibi on Wednesday 24th September.

