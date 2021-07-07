Sex/Life fans spot continuity error in Brad’s big episode 3 reveal

New Netflix series Sex/Life has become one of the most talked-about shows of the moment – and one scene in particular has prompted a lot of conversation.

Advertisement

The scene in question concerns a moment of full-frontal nudity in episode three, when Billie’s former boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) is taking a shower in the gym and turns round to reveal everything.

But some fans have pointed to a pretty major continuity error that relates to this scene – and specifically to the absence of a certain tattoo.

The very next episode of the series includes a flashback in which Brad gets two bees tattooed on the upper right side of his crotch, apparently to symbolise his relationship with Billie, but during the shower scene the tattoo is nowhere to be seen.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And it’s not simply the case that Brad might have had the tattoo removed in the time between the flashback and the shower scene, because he is seen showing it to Billie in an online chat in the present day.

It didn’t take long for viewers to spot the continuity error, with several taking to Twitter to point out the mistake and one fan joking, “Brad’s shower scene was so distracting even the editors missed the fact they forgot the bee tattoo.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Collider about the scene, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser was asked if a body double or prosthetic was used and replied, “I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

Sex/Life is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.