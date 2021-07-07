Sex/Life fans spot continuity error in Brad’s big episode 3 reveal
Brad's tattoo appears to be missing...
New Netflix series Sex/Life has become one of the most talked-about shows of the moment – and one scene in particular has prompted a lot of conversation.
The scene in question concerns a moment of full-frontal nudity in episode three, when Billie’s former boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) is taking a shower in the gym and turns round to reveal everything.
But some fans have pointed to a pretty major continuity error that relates to this scene – and specifically to the absence of a certain tattoo.
The very next episode of the series includes a flashback in which Brad gets two bees tattooed on the upper right side of his crotch, apparently to symbolise his relationship with Billie, but during the shower scene the tattoo is nowhere to be seen.
And it’s not simply the case that Brad might have had the tattoo removed in the time between the flashback and the shower scene, because he is seen showing it to Billie in an online chat in the present day.
It didn’t take long for viewers to spot the continuity error, with several taking to Twitter to point out the mistake and one fan joking, “Brad’s shower scene was so distracting even the editors missed the fact they forgot the bee tattoo.”
Speaking to Collider about the scene, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser was asked if a body double or prosthetic was used and replied, “I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”