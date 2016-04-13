McClain wrote letters to Syed at the time suggesting she could be his alibi, but her claims weren't followed up by Syed's lawyer.

Syed is now serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee, and seeking a new trial. McClain recently testified at Syed's post-conviction hearing in February.

McClain's book, titled Confessions of a Serial Alibi, will detail McClain's part in Syed's story. McClain is "determined to set the record straight and the truth free" and "become the key alibi witness that she was always meant to be," reads a description on her website, adding: "Now, in Confessions of a Serial Alibi, Asia McClain tells her story for the very first time."

Confessions of a Serial Witness will be released on 7th June.