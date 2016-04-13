Serial podcast 'alibi' Asia McClain is writing a book about her story
Confessions of a Serial Alibi will detail Adnan Syed's murder trial from the perspective of the potential key witness
Serial fans will soon have something new to chew over. Eighteen months after Sarah Koenig concluded her investigation into the Hae Min Lee murder case, Asia McClain is writing a book which will tell her side of the story.
If you don't remember Asia, now known as Asia McClain Chapman, from Koenig's award-winning podcast, she was a fellow student at Woodlawn High School in 1999 and claims to have seen Adnan Syed in the library at the time prosecutors said he was murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
McClain wrote letters to Syed at the time suggesting she could be his alibi, but her claims weren't followed up by Syed's lawyer.
Syed is now serving a life sentence for the murder of Hae Min Lee, and seeking a new trial. McClain recently testified at Syed's post-conviction hearing in February.
McClain's book, titled Confessions of a Serial Alibi, will detail McClain's part in Syed's story. McClain is "determined to set the record straight and the truth free" and "become the key alibi witness that she was always meant to be," reads a description on her website, adding: "Now, in Confessions of a Serial Alibi, Asia McClain tells her story for the very first time."
More like this
Confessions of a Serial Witness will be released on 7th June.