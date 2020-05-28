Secret Society of Second-Born Royals gets Disney+ release date and new trailer

Disney has released a full-length trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an original superhero film headed to their Disney Plus later this summer.

Advertisement

The story revolves around Sam, a rebellious princess to the kingdom of Illyria, living in the shadow of her older sister who is first in line to the throne.

Just as her interest in royal duty hits an all-time low, she discovers that she was born into a secret society of second-born royals, who are gifted with incredible powers and the responsibility of protecting the kingdom.

She and her peers are put through rigorous training at a secret facility, tasked with using their combined might to stop a mysterious villain from overthrowing the crown.

Here’s the first look trailer…

Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes the lead role as princess-turned-superhero Sam, who found a breakout role as Andi Mack in the Disney Channel series of the same name.

Her fellow Second-Borns will be played by Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Isabella Blake-Thomas (Mr Stink), Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick) and Olivia Deeble (Home and Away). Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Élodie Yung (Daredevil) also star as mentor figures to the fledgling young team.

The trailer reveals that Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 17th July, making it another big summer release for the service, hot on the heels of next month’s Artemis Fowl.

You can sign up to a free 7 day trial of Disney Plus here. A full membership costs £5.99 per month or an upfront payment of £59.99 for the full year.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out the best Disney Plus series and best Disney Plus movies or visit our TV Guide.