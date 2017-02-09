Mark Darcy, the fantasy: Matthew MacFadyen, Elliot Cowan and Colin Firth

The study, The Real Mr Darcy, was carried out by John Sutherland of UCL and Amanda Vickery of Queen Mary and highlights how the qualities considered attractive have dramatically changed over the past two centuries.

The academics investigated Austen's personal life and relationships to figure out who may have been the inspiration for Mr Darcy. Researchers also looked into the existing descriptions and illustrations of the character, along with the socio-economic and cultural factors that would contribute to Darcy's background, appearance and lifestyle.

More like this

Advertisement

Artist Nick Hardcastle took the academic research and brought the descriptions to life in a series of illustrations. Hat tip too to the Drama channel, who commissioned the study to promote their Jane Austen Season, which starts on Sunday 12th February. Thanks for spoiling Mr Darcy for several generations of women...