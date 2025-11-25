Prime Video has unveiled a first look at upcoming series Scarpetta.

Ad

The new images from the thriller (above and below) show Nicole Kidman stepping into the role of Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the medical examiner with a knack for solving crimes from Patricia Cornwell’s novel series.

The Prime Video series, which is set to premiere on the platform on 11th March, will take place across two timelines, with the dual narrative exploring Kay’s journey from her beginnings as a chief medical examiner in the late ’90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she takes up her former position while investigating a murder.

“As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built,” the official synopsis continues.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dorothy Farinelli, Nicole Kidman as Kay Scarpetta and Simon Baker as Benton Wesley in Scarpetta. Amazon MGM Studios.

Alongside Kidman and Curtis, the series also stars Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Ariana DeBose as Scarpetta’s niece Lucy Watson.

Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish also star as the younger versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale and Baker’s characters, respectively.

Scarpetta is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television.

David Gordon Green helmed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres.

Read more:

Scarpetta will launch on Prime Video on 11th March.

Add Scarpetta to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.