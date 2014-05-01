Series three of Scandal will begin airing on the subscription channel this summer, with box sets of series one and two also available On Demand with Sky or NOW TV for those yet to get acquainted with the award-winning series.

"Living dramas are known for compeling storytelling, engaging characters and intimate relationships and Scandal has all of the above in spades," said Sky Living director Antonia Hurford-Jones, "It is the most addictive series and I'm thrilled to be able to share it with our customers."

The series will join the likes of Elementary, Hannibal and Grey's Anatomy (also created by Scandal showrunner Shonda Rhimes) which all air on Sky Living. And eager fans excited to see what Pope's up to next can expect the "biggest scandal to date" when the series returns.

