Among the shows safe for another year are Grey's Anatomy, which will return for an 11th season, and Scandal, which has been renewed for a fourth run.

Scandal, which stars Kerry Washington as fixer Olivia Pope, was recently dropped from More4 and will now join Grey's on Sky Living in the UK.

Comedies Modern Family and The Middle (Sky 1) will also return for sixth seasons, while Revenge, which is currently on E4, will be back for a fourth series. Castle and Once Upon a Time have been renewed for seventh and fourth seasons respectively.

More like this

ABC has also announced that Karen Gillan's new pilot Selfie has been picked up for a full run AND that Captain America spin-off Agent Carter is going straight to series.

So that's your viewing sorted for the next year, then...

Follow @RadioTimes