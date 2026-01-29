It has been announced that Game of Thrones legend Aidan Gillen and Bodyguard and The Sarah Jane Adventures star Anjli Mohindra will lead a brand-new legal thriller for ITV.

The series, titled Saviour, will also star Death by Lightning's Shaun Parkes, and has been written by criminal barrister, novelist and screenwriter Imran Mahmood. It will be executive produced by Peter Moffat (Your Honour) and Nisha Parti.

The synopsis for the six-part series says that it follows Ben, played by Archie Fisher (Steve), who "after borrowing his dad’s police uniform for a costume party, gets into an altercation that results in a man’s death".

The synopsis continues: "Called to represent Ben is brilliant criminal defence solicitor Indy Sangar, played by Anjli Mohindra, who has just been promoted to Higher Rights of Audience in the Old Bailey.

"In defending Ben from an allegation of murder, Indy is confronted with a world of police corruption, complicated racial politics, fervent press interest, a frustratingly traditional justice system and a defendant who is keeping secrets from her.

"But what she doesn’t know is that, whilst fighting tooth and nail for Ben’s freedom, deeply personal secrets of her own are finally coming to the surface and threatening to tear her career and her family apart.

"Indy is also up against a formidable adversary in Detective Inspector Jon Creasy, played by Shaun Parkes. Determined to get to the truth, he won’t be swayed by Eddie, played by Aidan Gillen, his colleague and Ben’s father, who is ruthlessly intent on clearing his son’s name and will go to any lengths to protect him.

"Saviour asks the question – how far are you prepared to go to protect the ones you love?"

Shaun Parkes. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The series is shooting across Liverpool now, and will also star Abhin Galeya (Grace), Tobias Jowett (Virdee), Nethra Tilakumara (Tell Me Everything), Angus Wright (Dreaming Whilst Black), Claire Goose (Silverpoint), Adjani Salmon (Doctor Who), Campbell Wallace (Midas Man) and Precious Wuru Alabi (Boiling Point).

ITV’s Director of Drama Polly Hill said in a statement: "I’m delighted to be working with Nisha Parti whose work I have long admired, and I’m really proud of the fact this is Imran Mahmood’s first TV drama.

"Alongside Nisha, we are lucky to have the brilliant Peter Moffat and the team at Drama Republic bringing this fantastic drama to screen. The casting of Anjli, Shaun and Aidan is exceptional. This is going to be a really exciting new drama that I am confident the audience will love."

Meanwhile, Parti added: "I am so thrilled to see this show finally becoming a reality thanks to the brilliant talents of Imran and Peter. I’m grateful to Polly Hill for believing in the script at the very early stages of development, and for Drama Republic coming on board to help steer the ship smoothly.

"I’d also like to thank All3Media International and the Liverpool City Region Production Fund as our additional financiers.

"Having Anjli, Shaun and Aidan, as well as so many other talented and diverse names working with our two very classy female directors to complete the Saviour family is a dream come true. I cannot wait to share the show with everyone."

Saviour will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

