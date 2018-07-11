But earlier this year, The Crown's creator Peter Morgan insisted that rumours about the show's budget had been wildly exaggerated.

The tweet points out that two series of The Crown amount to around 20 hours of content, whereas the top BBC dramas – which include Sherlock, Doctor Foster, Line of Duty and Call the Midwife – add up to about 85 hours of viewing for licence fee payers.

It is worth noting that two of the BBC’s notoriously expensive shows, Doctor Who and The Night Manager, are absent from the post.

BBC Press Office’s tweet also boasts that while The Crown was viewed by 14% of UK adults, 74% watched the BBC’s 18 dramas, which also scored higher in terms of viewer appreciation.