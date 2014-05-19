Sarah Lancashire on Last Tango in Halifax series 3
It’s not necessarily that Sally Wainwright writes brilliantly for women she just seems to write brilliantly for everyone, says the Happy Valley star
A shell-shocked Sarah Lancashire picked up her very first Bafta gong last night for her role in Last Tango in Halifax.
And though she hadn't quite processed her best supporting actress win - "I'm a bit overwhelmed actually. I didn't even prepare a speech, which was a bit stupid" - she was keen to talk about series three of the heart-warming ensemble drama, and the show's creator Sally Wainwright.
"[Wainwright] is an extraordinary talent," Lancashire said after accepting her award.
"It’s not necessarily that she writes brilliantly for women she just seems to write brilliantly for everyone. That’s one hell of a mind she’s got."
When it comes to series three, it seems the star is happy to leave the future of her character Caroline in the hands of Wainwright, who also penned Lancashire's current series Happy Valley.
"It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with Sally Wainwright. I leave it all with her."
"I have no idea what’s coming up in series three," she continued, "I know that four of the scripts are written. I know she’s got another two to go."
Last Tango in Halifax, starring Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi and Nicola Walker, will be back for a third series.