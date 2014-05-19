"[Wainwright] is an extraordinary talent," Lancashire said after accepting her award.

"It’s not necessarily that she writes brilliantly for women she just seems to write brilliantly for everyone. That’s one hell of a mind she’s got."

When it comes to series three, it seems the star is happy to leave the future of her character Caroline in the hands of Wainwright, who also penned Lancashire's current series Happy Valley.

"It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with Sally Wainwright. I leave it all with her."

"I have no idea what’s coming up in series three," she continued, "I know that four of the scripts are written. I know she’s got another two to go."

Last Tango in Halifax, starring Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi and Nicola Walker, will be back for a third series.

